GT 1030 с Athlon II X3 455 эталонами в Ультра качество настройках качества

The release year of the graphics card. The newer the better technology and performance optimization and driver support. Year 2016 2019 13

2015 2016 11

2014 2015 8

2013 2014 4

2007 2013 2

The price of the graphics card. The cheaper the better. Price 0 250 35

250 400 30

400 550 25

550 650 15

650 9999 5

Power Supply Wattage required for overall system. The lower the better. PSU 0 350 4

350 450 4

450 550 3

550 650 2

650 9999 1

Maximum recorded temperature under load. The lower the better for longer life of the graphics card. Temp 0 70 2

70 75 2

75 80 1

80 85 1

85 999 1

Noise Levels under load. The lower the better. Noise 0 45 2

45 48 2

48 50 2

50 55 1

55 999 1

Full HD performance at 1080p resolution. The higher the better. FHD 60 9999 18

55 60 13

45 55 11

35 45 7

0 35 5

Quad HD performance at 1440p resolution. The higher the better. QHD 60 9999 10

55 60 8

45 55 5

35 45 4

0 35 2

4K performance at 2160p resolution. The higher the better. F4K 60 9999 5

55 60 4

45 55 3

35 45 2

0 35 1

Current CPU Impact on performance with respect to the highest performing CPU used for benchmark at the time this graphics card was released. CPU -5 9999 5

-7 -5 4

-10 -7 3

-15 -10 2

-9999 -15 1

Graphics card memory (RAM) capacity. The higher the better for higher resolution textures and future demanding games. MEM 8 9999 5

4 8 4

2 4 3

1 2 2

0 1 1

FROM TO VERDICT

The overall score is determined based on the calculated weightings for the individual components. OVERALL SCORE 80 99 Excellent

70 80 Very Good

60 70 Good

40 60 Acceptable